LA Developer Charged With Funneling Cash To Politicians

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 10:33 PM EST) -- The developer of a controversial $72 million Los Angeles apartment project was charged Friday with illegally using straw donors to funnel nearly $200,000 to eight local politicians while seeking a change to the zoning of his property in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood, according to California state court filings.



Samuel Leung, the 68-year-old developer, allegedly reimbursed acquaintances after he told them to donate to the campaign of Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as council members from the industrial district where he planned to build a 350-plus unit...

