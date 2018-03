High Court Won't Review DACA; Program Remains For Now

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 9:38 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied the Trump administration's bid for it to leapfrog over the Ninth Circuit and review a California federal court’s order that temporarily paused a move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday didn't say why it declined to take up the federal government's appeal of a district court's DACA ruling before the Ninth Circuit finished its review. (Law360) The high court’s order list did not provide a rationale for its decision to not review...

To view the full article, register now.