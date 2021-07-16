Texas Judge Blocks New DACA Applications

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stop approving new applications under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, ruling Friday that the executive branch had overstepped its discretionary authority when it created the program. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen granted a bid from Texas and several other states for a permanent injunction, saying the states had shown they suffer irreparable injury from "the continuation of an illegally implemented program." However, he temporarily allowed current DACA recipients to maintain their status and for the federal government to consider renewal applications. "Nothing in this injunction should be...

