New MDL Needed For 'Opioid Babies,' Attys Say

Law360 (September 20, 2018, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for “opioid babies” whose mothers used prescription narcotics argued on Thursday for new multidistrict litigation focused on the infants, citing “grave concerns” that an existing MDL over the opioid crisis...

To view the full article, register now.