9th Circ. Revives Suit Over MusclePharm Protein Labeling

Law360 (October 12, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived a putative class action alleging supplement maker MusclePharm Corp. mislabeled the protein content of an Arnold Schwarzenegger-branded supplement, saying the plaintiff can claim the company...

To view the full article, register now.