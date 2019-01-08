NAD Referrals To FTC: How Big Is That Stick?

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 11:54 AM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has long supported advertising industry self-regulation as a means of promoting truthfulness and accuracy in advertising. Numerous commissioners, including Mary Gardiner Jones,[1] Robert Pitofsky,[2] Deborah Platt Majoras[3] and Maureen Ohlhausen,[4] among...

To view the full article, register now.