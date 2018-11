Damages Forfeited In Opioid MDL Bellwethers, Drug Cos. Say

Law360 (November 2, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Local Ohio governments with bellwether cases in multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis have “willfully defied” a court order to identify allegedly improper prescriptions and should be blocked from recovering damages...

