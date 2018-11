Rajaratnam Tells 2nd Circ. $93M SEC Fine A Bridge Too Far

Law360, New York (November 2, 2018, 10:56 PM EDT) -- An attorney for convicted Galleon Group LLC founder Raj Rajaratnam on Friday urged the Second Circuit to reconsider his $92.8 million civil penalty for insider trading, telling the appeals court that...

To view the full article, register now.