Revive Antitrust Suit Against AB InBev, Molson, Brewer Says

Law360, Chicago (November 2, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin beer brewer urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to revive its antitrust suit accusing Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors of conspiring to shut down American beer exports to Ontario,...

To view the full article, register now.