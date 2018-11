Fla. Boutique Firm Gains 2 New Hires In Miami

Law360 (November 16, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- Mark Migdal & Hayden has grown its bench with the addition of a former Berger Singerman LLP partner and a former Genovese Joblove & Battista PA associate who bring experience handling...

To view the full article, register now.