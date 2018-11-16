By Antonia Apps, Charles Evans, Katherine Goldstein and William Charles November 16, 2018, 2:53 PM ESTLaw360 (November 16, 2018, 2:53 PM EST) -- Regulators in the U.K. and the U.S. are increasingly placing pressure on companies to provide materials considered to be protected by legal privilege. The authorities have focused, in particular, on witness...
A Victory For Legal Privilege In Cross-Border Investigations
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login