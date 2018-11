Hortonworks Investors Shortchanged By $5.2B Merger: Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2018, 5:55 PM EST) -- Data software company Hortonworks Inc. lowballed its investors and misled them about financial projections in its all-stock $5.2 billion merger with competitor Cloudera, according to a proposed shareholder class action filed...

To view the full article, register now.