GAO Will Probe Alleged 'Shadow Rule' Of VA: Sen. Warren

Law360 (November 27, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office will probe allegations that three members of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club — allegedly his “cronies” — have acted as unaccountable outside decision-makers for the U.S....

To view the full article, register now.