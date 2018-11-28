Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Dissent In Sikkelee Ruling Offers Preemption Road Map

By Jonathan Skowron November 28, 2018, 3:14 PM EST

Law360 (November 28, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- Last month, the Third Circuit announced its decision in Sikkelee v. Precision Airmotive Corp.,[1] significantly restricting federal “impossibility” preemption, and making it much more difficult for manufacturers in federally regulated industries...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular