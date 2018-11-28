Dissent In Sikkelee Ruling Offers Preemption Road Map

Law360 (November 28, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- Last month, the Third Circuit announced its decision in Sikkelee v. Precision Airmotive Corp.,[1] significantly restricting federal “impossibility” preemption, and making it much more difficult for manufacturers in federally regulated industries...

To view the full article, register now.