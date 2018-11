Ex-Pa. Solicitor Gets 8-Hour Jail Term In Pay-To-Play Scheme

Law360, Philadelphia (November 28, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- A former assistant solicitor for Allentown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve eight hours in federal custody for helping the city’s ex-mayor, who is now serving 15 years for orchestrating...

To view the full article, register now.