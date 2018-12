Contractor Hit With $7.3M Suit Over Unfinished Katrina Work

Law360 (December 14, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America has filed a complaint in Mississippi federal court alleging a contractor owes $7.3 million after the surety company took over a $47.3 million restoration...

To view the full article, register now.