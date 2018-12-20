Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Less Red Tape Will Encourage Opportunity Zone Investment

By Mary Burke Baker, Adam Tejeda and Kevin Klein December 20, 2018, 4:03 PM EST

Law360 (December 20, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- On Dec. 12, President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council to promote and encourage both public and private investments in economically distressed communities,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular