Real Estate Rumors: Florida East Coast, Onni, Transamerica

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 11:16 AM EST) -- Florida East Coast Industries has sold a 10.67-acre site in Hialeah, Florida, for $14.09 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 3805 West 108th St., and...

To view the full article, register now.