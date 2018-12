CVS Unit’s Doubled $1.3M FCRA Deal ‘Odd,’ Judge Says

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (December 20, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared puzzled Thursday by a CVS Health Corp. subsidiary's $1.3 million Fair Credit Reporting Act deal, calling it an “odd case” and questioning why the settlement more...

To view the full article, register now.