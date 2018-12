Judge Tells Sears It Sold Too Many Notes, Undoes Sale

Law360 (December 20, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge told Sears Holding Corp. Thursday it went beyond his order when it sold $900 million in intercompany debt to debtor-in-place lender Cyrus Capital Partners, saying Sears...

To view the full article, register now.