Nev. Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Nix Appeal In DOI Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Winnemucca Indian Colony has urged the Ninth Circuit to reject an appeal of a Nevada district court’s rulings in the tribe’s suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior regarding...

To view the full article, register now.