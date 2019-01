Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP earned a spot on 2019's first legal lions list by guiding Bristol-Myers Squibb in a $74 billion deal to buy fellow drug company Celgene, while Greenberg Traurig...

To view the full article, register now.