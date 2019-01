Teva, GSK Want Lamictal Suit Paused To Appeal Class Cert.

Law360 (January 4, 2019, 1:31 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are aiming to dismantle drug wholesalers' newly secured class certification in an antitrust battle centered on the availability of generic options to brand-name epilepsy...

To view the full article, register now.