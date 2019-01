House Dems Tap Munger Tolles' Verrilli For ACA Defense

Law360 (January 3, 2019, 11:42 PM EST) -- The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives moved late Thursday to defend the Affordable Care Act against an existential legal threat, tapping Munger Tolles & Olson LLP partner Donald B. Verrilli Jr....

To view the full article, register now.