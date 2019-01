Ex-Reps. From Fla., Texas Join Akin Gump Lobbying Practice

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- Akin Gump has announced it is adding two former committee chairs in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida and Lamar Smith of Texas, to its public law...

