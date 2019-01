HFF Lands $96.5M Financing For Ore. Luxury High-Rise

Law360 (January 7, 2019, 5:31 PM EST) -- A 20-story multihousing community development in Portland, Oregon’s central business district has received $96.5 million in financing through a loan from real estate finance and investment management firm PCCP LLC, Holliday Fenoglio...

To view the full article, register now.