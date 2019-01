Costco Can't Sink Tiffany's $21M Diamond Ring TM Win

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday refused to overturn a $21 million victory for Tiffany & Co. in a trademark lawsuit that accused Costco Wholesale Corp. of improperly using "Tiffany"...

