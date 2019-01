'Botched' Merger Disclosures Put Ambry On Hook For $450K

Law360 (January 8, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Citing “botched” Ambry Genetics Corp. disclosures to minority stockholders about a $1 billion merger and a “ridiculous” attempt to defend some omissions, Delaware’s Chancellor ordered the company to pay a $450,000...

To view the full article, register now.