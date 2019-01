Levi & Korsinsky Wins Lead In McAfee-Linked Bitcoin Biz Row

Law360 (January 9, 2019, 3:56 PM EST) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP has been appointed lead counsel in a proposed class action against a bitcoin mining company and its former CEO, storied antivirus software inventor John McAfee, for allegedly...

To view the full article, register now.