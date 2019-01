Metra Workers Can't Refile Deficient Race Bias Suit: 7th Circ.

Law360 (January 9, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- Several current and former employees of Chicago’s commuter rail, Metra, can’t refile their racial discrimination suit against the company after failing to fix deficiencies in multiple amended complaints, the Seventh Circuit...

To view the full article, register now.