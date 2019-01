5th Circ. Affirms Ex-ArthroCare CEO's 20-Year Fraud Sentence

Law360 (January 10, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- The former CEO of medical device maker ArthroCare Corp. must serve the 20-year prison sentence handed down by a Texas federal court for his role in defrauding investors out of $750...

