Devout Dishwasher Fired For Resting Sundays Wins $21.5M

Law360 (January 14, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury on Monday handed down a $21.5 million verdict against Park Hotels & Resort, formerly known as Hilton Worldwide Inc., in a suit brought by a dishwasher alleging...

To view the full article, register now.