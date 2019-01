USCIS Breached Asylum-Seeker's Confidentiality: 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 15, 2019, 2:07 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit revived asylum claims on Monday made by a Kenyan citizen who claimed she escaped genital mutilation, holding that by uncovering through a third-party source that a piece of...

To view the full article, register now.