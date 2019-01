Drinker Biddle Hires Benefits Partners In DC, Dallas

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 9:26 PM EST) -- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has nabbed two partners for its growing employee benefits practice, adding a former Venable LLP partner in Washington, D.C., and a former Foley & Lardner LLP...

To view the full article, register now.