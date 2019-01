J&J Renews Bid To End Antitrust Suit From Walgreens, Kroger

Law360 (January 16, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday that Walgreens and Kroger can't bring antitrust claims against it for allegedly inflating prices and suppressing competition for its drug Remicade, reiterating its argument...

