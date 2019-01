Drugmakers Aim To Bump Delinquent Plaintiffs In Abilify MDL

Law360 (January 16, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to require more than 550 plaintiffs to show why their claims should not be dismissed in the multidistrict legislation over...

To view the full article, register now.