Mondelez's $100M Fight With Zurich May Curb Hack Coverage

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 2:49 PM EST) -- Mondelez International Inc. is battling Zurich American Insurance Co. over coverage for $100 million in losses the snack food giant suffered in a 2017 cyberattack that the U.S. and its allies...

To view the full article, register now.