1st Circ. Nixes Ex-Puerto Rican Senator's Bribery Conviction

Law360 (January 17, 2019, 11:21 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Thursday focused on the term “benefits” in overturning a jury's bribery convictions of a former Puerto Rican senator and a private security company's ex-president in a case that...

To view the full article, register now.