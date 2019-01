Zynga Settles Chancery Insider Stock Sale Suit For $11.25M

Law360, Wilmington (January 18, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A once-dismissed derivative suit targeting insider trading in 2012 by directors of online game maker Zynga Inc. ended in Chancery Court Friday with an $11.25 million settlement for the company and...

To view the full article, register now.