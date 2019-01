Dockworkers’ $4.1M ERISA Suit Lacks Facts, Plan Tells Court

Law360 (January 18, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- Providers of a West Coast health and welfare plan urged a California federal court on Thursday to dismiss a group of dockworkers' suit over $4.1 million in unpaid health-care claims, arguing...

To view the full article, register now.