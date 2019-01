EU Antitrust Enforcer Fines Mastercard €570M On Swipe Fees

Law360, London (January 22, 2019, 12:53 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said Tuesday it has fined Mastercard Inc. €570 million ($648 million) for denying merchants access to payment services outside their home countries in breach of the bloc’s antitrust...

