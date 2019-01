Accused 9/11 Planner Wants DC Circ. To Review Case Again

Law360 (January 22, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- Alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad has urged the D.C. Circuit to review his military commission case for a second time, arguing it needs to resolve a messy situation keeping a...

To view the full article, register now.