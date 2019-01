Papa Gino's Gets Nod On $20M Ch. 11 Sale To Creditor

Law360, Wilmington (January 23, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- New England pizza and sandwich shop chain Papa Gino’s received approval in Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday for a $20 million sale of its assets to secured creditor Wynnchurch Capital LLC, which...

To view the full article, register now.