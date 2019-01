Nets Part Owner Buys WNBA Liberty From Knicks' Owner

Law360 (January 23, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- The WNBA’s New York Liberty have been purchased by Brooklyn Nets part-owner Joseph Tsai, the league’s interim president Mark Tatum said Wednesday.



The WNBA and NBA boards of governors unanimously approved...

