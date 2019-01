Sanofi Suit Against Mylan To Stay In EpiPen MDL, For Now

Law360 (January 24, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- Sanofi’s allegations that Mylan illegally protected its EpiPen monopoly will remain tied into consumers’ related multidistrict litigation in Kansas, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, as he found splitting the similar antitrust...

