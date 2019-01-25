Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

The Road Ahead For Shareholder Activism After 'Record Year'

By Warren de Wied, Philip Richter and Gail Weinstein January 25, 2019, 4:10 PM EST

Law360 (January 25, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- Notwithstanding that shareholder activist funds themselves continue to have below-market returns, shareholder activism continues to expand and intensify. While many commentators have cited 2018 as a record year for activism in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular