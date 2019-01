BREAKING: J&J's Ethicon Slammed With $41M Verdict In Philly Mesh Case

Law360 (January 31, 2019, 12:14 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia jury tagged Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. with a $41 million verdict on Thursday after agreeing that defects in a pelvic mesh implant manufactured by the company left...

