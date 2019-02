Makeup Co. Fined For $4.4M In N. Korean Cosmetic Imports

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped California-based cosmetics maker e.l.f. with a nearly $1 million fine after it imported $4.4 million in fake eyelash kits from China that were partially sourced...

