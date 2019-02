Abilify MDL Plaintiffs Ordered To Defend Their Cases

Law360 (January 31, 2019, 11:06 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday ordered more than 400 plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals over antipsychotic drug Abilify's side effects to show why their claims...

To view the full article, register now.