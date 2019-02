Schutt Sports Infringing Helmet Patent, Suit Says

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 8:56 PM EST) -- Athletic gear developer Apalone Inc. sued Schutt Sports on Friday in Illinois federal court, alleging the sports equipment giant’s F7 football helmet infringes one of its patents.



Apalone, founded in 2012...

To view the full article, register now.